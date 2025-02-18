Farmscape for February 18, 2025



Saskatchewan pork producers are being offered an 800 dollar per pig pr0duction site incentive for the completion of site-specific On-Farm Emergency Response Plans.

To enhance the ability of the province's pork producers to be prepared to respond to a foreign animal disease outbreak, the Saskatchewan Pork Development Board in partnership with the Saskatchewan Ministry of Agriculture and the Animal Health Emergency Management project has released a mass euthanasia and disposal producer guide, scheduled an online workshop for February 27th and is encouraging the development of site-specific On-Farm Emergency Response Plans.

Sask Pork Producer Services Manager Karolina Steinerova says, for each complete plan that is submitted by the end of March, Sask Pork will provide 800 dollars per premises to help cover consulting expenses or the producer’s time spent developing the plan.



Quote-Karolina Steinerova-Saskatchewan Pork Development Board:

The main goal of this project is to provide resources for pig producers to achieve preparedness for emergency situations and that's going to be a disease outbreak that would require depopulation of the pig herd.

To achieve this goal, we have developed the mass euthanasia and disposal producer guide to assist producers in planning for these emergency circumstances.

The workshop is held to help producers with the development of the plan.

It's also an opportunity for them to ask any questions they might have and share any concerns.

We have two main speakers.

We have animal care and welfare specialist Jennifer Woods and Provincial Environmental Engineer Dustin Reamer and all producers and stakeholders are invited to participate in this workshop.



To register for the February 27th webinar or to get additional information email karolina@saskpork.com or call the office at 306-244-7752.

Steinerova notes, to qualify for the 800-dollar incentive, completed On-Farm Emergency Response Plans must be submitted to Sask Pork by March 31, 2025.

For more visit Farmscape.Ca.

Bruce Cochrane.



