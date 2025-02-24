Farmscape for February 24, 2025



The Associate Director of the Swine Health Information Center reports last month saw an increase in the case positivity of PRRS and an increase in PED and PDCoV detection while Mycoplasma hyopneumoniae and Influenza A case positivity decreased.

As part of its February eNewsletter the Swine Health Information Center has released its monthly domestic and global swine disease surveillance reports.

SHIC Associate Director Dr. Lisa Becton says, heading toward spring, continued surveillance and heightened biosecurity will be crucial.



Quote-Dr. Lisa Becton-Swine Health Information Center:

For the month of January PRRS was seen increasing in all different age categories with a greater than 40 percent case detection of samples within the wean to finish age grouping.

A lot of this is coming from the L1C.5 strain of PRRS but there's also increased activity in the L1C.2.

This is definitely something to watch, especially continuing through cold weather months and looking for any potential recombinations because both of these strains can be quite severe.

For PED there was increased detection in sows and wean to finish but this is historically consistent with what's identified during this course of the year.

The good news is that there is a decrease in year to year of PED detection and 2024 so far was the lowest detection year to date.

Also, mycoplasma was seen decreasing in wean to harvest for the month of January and so that was also the lowest in diagnostics and diagnostic detection at the Iowa State Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory.

So, again, focus on biosecurity and some of the elimination programs are showing favorable trends for mycoplasma.



Dr. Becton notes spring time can be a challenge because of the wavering temperatures between cold and warm, thaw and freeze, so a lot of the routine biosecurity steps as far as maintaining sanitation, making sure vehicles can unthaw while washing still hold in play.

But, she stresses, it's also important to continue to survey and identify any potential changes that occur with any of the pathogens that we manage.

For more visit swinehealth.org or Farmscape.Ca.

Bruce Cochrane.



