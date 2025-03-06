Farmscape Breaking News March 6, 2025



A partner with Polar Pork says there is a recognition on both sides of the border of the harm being caused by across-the-board U.S. tariffs on Canadian and Mexican imports and he remains hopeful common sense will prevail.

Earlier this week U.S. President Donald Trump moved forward with across-the-board tariffs on Canadian and Mexican imports.

Florian Possberg, a partner with Polar Pork, says what we do know when we talk to people in the U.S., whether it's the congressmen or the governors, or the producers they believe there is value for both sides of the border in continuing the kind of trade we've come to accept as the norm.



Quote-Florian Possberg-Polar Pork:

Quite frankly things are changing almost on an hourly basis.

We do know that our customers in the U.S. that we sell to absolutely want our animals.

They're healthier, they grow better than typically animals they can source in the U.S. and we've built up long-term arrangements that have been very successful so we'll see where it goes.

At this point we're not panicking.

At the end of the day, we have a lot of hope that common sense will prevail.

Everything is changing so quickly day to day now that it's really not wise to make long term decisions on very short-term things happening in the world and there is a lot of uncertainty.

Canada doesn't have a Parliament in session.

We have a change in Prime Minister coming on Sunday of this week.

We have potentially a federal election coming up in Canada.

There's a possibility we'll have a different government negotiating with our American partners.

There's just so many things that are up in the air right now that, like I said, it's just not wise to make long term decision based on what's happening today.



Possberg acknowledges these tariffs are not sustainable and if they do remain in effect longer term, there will have to be adjustments.

For more visit Farmscape.Ca.

Bruce Cochrane.



*Farmscape is produced on behalf of North America’s pork producers