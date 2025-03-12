Farmscape for March 12, 2025



Farm and Food Care Saskatchewan is encouraging farms across the province to register as hosts for Saskatchewan Open Farm Days.

Saskatchewan Open Farm Days was launched last year to provide an opportunity for those not involved in agriculture to visit farms and interact directly with farmers.

This year's event is scheduled for August 9th and 10th and registration is now open for any farm that wishes to take part.

Farm and Food Care Saskatchewan Executive Clinton Monchuk says the main purpose of the event is to show those who are not from farms what's involved in growing food.



Quote-Clinton Monchuk-Farm and Food Care Saskatchewan:

One of the biggest benefits that we're seeing is when you give the ability for consumers, mainly urbanites, to go on farm and talk to farmers and ranchers their level of interest or level of knowledge and their level of appreciation for Saskatchewan agriculture increases.

One of the parting surveys we did with those who did go to farms and ranches, we asked them "did you learn anymore?"

And 90 percent of them said they had a deeper understanding of agriculture after visiting farms.

We have a wide variety of different farms who actually participate.

We have grain farms, kind of the typical grain farms and cattle ranches but we have a lot of horticulture type farms.

We even have flower farms, people who sell flowers on the side, people who happen to be selling direct to the consumer beef products or flour or anything like that.

There's a lot of great examples this here is Saskatchewan and I think this gives the opportunity to showcase to Saskatchewan residents and actually to a wider audience.

Some of our neighbours to the east and the west are coming over into Saskatchewan to visit some of these farms so it's a great opportunity to expand the knowledge with people who are not from an agriculture background but also showcase what we have in this great province.



For more information or to register as a host, visit farmfoodcaresk.org and click the link to "Saskatchewan Open Farm Days".

For more visit Farmscape.Ca.

Bruce Cochrane.



*Farmscape is produced on behalf of North America’s pork producers