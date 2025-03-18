Farmscape for March 18, 2025



Saskatchewan pork producers are encouraged to submit on-farm emergency response plans by the end of this month.

Saskatchewan Pork producers have until the end of this month qualify for financial assistance from Sask Pork for the establishment of on-farm emergency response plans to be triggered in the event of an accident, disease outbreak or market disruption that requires mass euthanization of pigs.

Dr. Wendy Wilkins, a Disease Surveillance Veterinarian with Saskatchewan Agriculture, says the plan is usually created by the farm owner, operator or barn manager, but it's important that all farm workers review and understand the plan.



Clip-Dr. Wendy Wilkins-Saskatchewan Agriculture:

In an emergency these are the people who are going to be doing the work at hand and no one should be performing any of these tasks until they've been properly briefed, not just on their own specific day to day responsibilities but also on workplace safety, animal health and animal welfare considerations.

When developing the plan some of the key consideration that producers need to include is first, animal welfare, making sure that the animals always have access to food, water, shelter and adequate space even in extreme circumstances.

Euthanasia protocols, making sure that you have both primary and secondary euthanasia methods for each weight class of animals.

It's a much different matter trying to euthanize a full-grown pig, such as a sow or boar, versus euthanizing little piglets.

Carcass disposal, identifying the required equipment and personnel for safe and effective disposal.

Plus identify an approved burial site in case mass burial is ever needed.

Figure out how long euthanasia and disposal is going to take.

Market disruption, are you planning for a market disruption of a month, six months, longer?

How long do you have to hold your pigs and at what point will it become necessary to start euthanizing pugs in order to save them any welfare issues.



Dr. Wilkins says emergency responses take a toll on farm workers so it's also important that both physical fatigue and mental health be continually monitored, evaluated and supported before, during and after any crisis.

For assistance in setting up an on-farm emergency response plan contact Saskatchewan Agriculture or Sask Pork.

For more visit Farmscape.Ca.

Bruce Cochrane.



*Farmscape is produced on behalf of North America’s pork producers