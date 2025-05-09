Farmscape for May 9, 2025



Limited rainfall has allowed Saskatchewan farmers to get a good jump on spring planting.

Saskatchewan Agriculture released its weekly crop report yesterday for the period from April 29th to May 5th.

Meghan Rosso, a Crops Extension Specialist with Saskatchewan Agriculture, says topsoil moisture levels across most areas of the province are adequate at this time but there are some areas experiencing drier conditions.



Clip-Meghan Rosso-Saskatchewan Agriculture:

Overall limited moisture fell throughout much of the province over the past week which allowed field operations to progress rapidly throughout many regions.

Currently Saskatchewan is sitting at 18 percent of the 2025 crop now planted.

This is ahead of the five-year average of 10 percent and the 10-year average of 12 percent.

The southwest region is the furthest advanced with 43 percent seeded so far and the first seeded crops are starting to emerge within this region.

As we look to the northwest and the southeast regions, they are currently making good progress as well and they are sitting at 15 percent and 14 percent of seeding complete respectively.

The west central region is reporting 11 percent seeding completion and both the east central and northeast regions are reporting nine percent of seeding complete.

Pulse crops are leading in seeding completion with lentils currently sitting at 34 percent seeded, field peas at 31 percent and chickpeas at 28 percent.

Durum is not far behind lentils at 33 percent seeded.

Triticale is currently 31 percent seeded as well.

Barley is at 19 percent and spring wheat is at 13 percent.

Over the coming weeks producers will be busy in their fields continuing with seeding operations, along with pre-seed spraying for weed control, harrowing and rock picking.

Additionally, livestock producers will be busy with calving with some producers finishing up for the season and cattle will be starting to be moved out to pastures with producers checking and fixing fences as well.



Rosso reminds producers to stay safe during planting and to watch for power lines when moving equipment.

For more visit Farmscape.Ca.

Bruce Cochrane.



