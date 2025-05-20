Farmscape for May 20, 2025



The Swine Health Information Center reports increased PRRS activity and regional increases in PED detection but reduced incidence of Mycoplasma hyopneumoniae activity during April.

As part of its May eNewsletter the Swine Health Information Center has released its domestic and global swine disease surveillance reports.

SHIC Associate Director Dr. Lisa Becton says this month’s domestic report highlights a spike in PRRS virus case positivity, regional increases in PED detections and reduced incidence of Mycoplasma hyopneumoniae.



Clip-Dr. Lisa Becton-Swine Health Information Center:

An increase in PRRS case positivity was noted, especially in the wean to finish age sector.

The April 2025 positivity cases was the highest for any April since 2018, so a significant amount of viral activity.

The variant, L1C.5.32 had the highest level of detection for any variant in 2025 and that combined with the other ORF5s recovered from the veterinary diagnostic labs equalled 42 percent of all ORF5s recovered.

For PED there was an increase in regional infections noted in sow herds, mainly in Minnesota.

We did see seasonal increases in case positivity for influenza A virus for April.

The good news, for Mycoplasma monitoring, the first quarter of 2025 showed the lowest historical positive cases confirmed through tissue diagnosis.



Dr. Becton notes biosecurity measures implemented at home will not only address our current endemic disease challenges, but they can be effective against foreign animal disease challenges as well.

The full domestic and global swine disease monitoring reports can be accessed through the Swine Health Information Center's web site at swinehealth.org by clicking the link to the May eNewsletter.

