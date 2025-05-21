Farmscape for May 21, 2025



In the face of new incursions of foot-and-mouth disease and African Swine Fever, the Swine Health Information Center is advising North American pork producers to strengthen biosecurity measures to address both endemic disease and foreign animal disease.

The Swine Health Information Center's monthly global swine disease monitoring report, released as part of its May eNewsletter, updates the foot-and-mouth disease and African Swine Fever situations.

SHIC Associate Director Dr. Lisa Becton says both diseases present a risk.



Clip-Dr. Lisa Becton-Swine Health Information Center:

Foot-and-mouth has seen an increased incursion in Europe, mainly in Hungary and Slovakia and so they are seeing continued outbreaks in those countries.

South Korea has also seen 16 outbreaks since mid-march of 2025 alone and that signifies a continued movement of the virus.

It was also reported; a new serotype was found in the Near East with the SAT1 virus being identified in multiple countries.

African Swine Fever continues to surge in both Moldova and Romania compared to 2024.

Then, in the UK they still are seeing heightened surveillance at the borders due to the threat of both African Swine Fever and foot-and-mouth disease, which is leading to increased interdictions of illegal products trying to cross the borders.

It really is important for producers to be aware of not only African Swine Fever but foot-and-mouth disease virus because that will help identify, what are some of the potential points or risks of entry into the U.S. including things like illegal meats or pork products being brought into the country and even contaminated clothing and footwear, especially as people are travelling overseas and may go into areas where active infections are occurring.



Dr. Becton suggests not only will many of these biosecurity measures address our current endemic disease challenges but they can be very effective against foreign animal disease.

She says it's important to continue to maintain vigilance and awareness to prevent these diseases.

For more visit Farmscape.Ca.

Bruce Cochrane.



*Farmscape is produced on behalf of North America’s pork producers