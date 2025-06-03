Farmscape for June 3, 2025



The Swine Health Information Center reports its request for research proposals under its 2025 plan of work attracted a record number of submissions.

The Swine Health Information Center is now reviewing submissions received in response to a request for "2025 Plan of Work research proposals.”

SHIC Associate Director Dr. Lisa Becton says, in guiding the organization’s activities, the plan of work takes a proactive approach addressing emerging disease threats and enhancing biosecurity measures.



Quote-Dr. Lisa Becton-Swine Health Information Center:

We received a record response of 57 proposals.

They came from 19 different organizations including 14 from universities, one from a government organization and four from private companies.

The proposals all address the five strategic pillars that were identified for the Swine Health Information Center and should be able to provide a lot of key information and address gaps in our knowledge.

The research is very important because it mirrors priorities and needs that are identified by our stakeholders which include producers and veterinarians.

And they're designed to address areas of need to help fill the gaps in knowledge in various different areas.

Some of the things that are under research include transportation biosecurity, plant biosecurity both at the lairage and the dock, novel diagnostic techniques including environmental surveillance strategies and the investigation of new and emerging diseases.

All of these help producers and veterinarians prepare and prevent and mitigate emerging diseases.



Dr. Becton says the submissions will be assessed though a standardised review process which employs a volunteer task force that encompasses different subject matter expertise during June and July of this year.

Further details on the call for proposals can be found at swinehealth.org

Bruce Cochrane.



