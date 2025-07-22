Farmscape for July 22, 2025



The Associate Director of Swine Health Information Center says the detection of African Swine Fever in Germany with a genetic link to southern Italy highlights the risk of spread posed by the movement of people.

The Swine Health Information Center's monthly global swine disease monitoring report, released as part of its July eNewsletter, indicates African Swine Fever remains active with a strain identified in Germany with a genetic link to southern Italy.

SHIC Associate Director Dr. Lisa Becton says this suggests a new introduction rather than local spread.



Quote-Dr. Lisa Becton-Swine Health Information Center:

The cases that were identified were in wild boar and there was one wild boar identified initially in Germany's wild boar surveillance and then there was four additional wild boar that were found positive.

Right now, the identification was 75 miles away from any other ASF positive case located in Hesse, Germany and so it is of concern because a lot of times people may be the source of introduction and so it is very important to be mindful of biosecurity when moving around areas that have ASF cases, especially now in the summer time when it's traditional vacation and holiday season.

The implication for the United States is again understanding that the disease could be transferred on illegal meats and illegal pork products coming back to the U.S. so it's very important not to do that.

But it's also important that, if you are travelling abroad in countries that have active ASF, to ensure that you're having proper cleaning and disinfection of your clothing and footwear before coming to the U.S. and going to a farm here in the U.S.



Dr. Becton notes Foot and Mouth disease also remains active, especially in southern Africa where the SAT2 strain was identified in Eswatini, Mozambique, and South Africa.

The Swine Health Information Center's domestic and global swine disease surveillance reports can be found at SHIC's web site at swinehealth.org.

Bruce Cochrane.



