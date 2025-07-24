Farmscape for July 24, 2025



Manitoba Agriculture reports, despite isolated rainfall over the past week, accumulations are ranging from about 50 to 70 percent of the 30-year average across much of the province.

Manitoba Agriculture released its weekly crop report Tuesday.

Sonya Wilson, an Oilseed Specialist with Manitoba Agriculture, says moisture reserves vary with the Interlake region being the driest.



Quote-Sonya Wilson-Manitoba Agriculture:

What we saw was some isolated rainfall across Manitoba and it definitely varied by region.

The western parts of the southwest and northwest regions received the most rain.

It ranged from anywhere from zero, or not receiving anything, to about 41 millimeters over this past week.

Rainfall was very much welcomed by all regions that received it.

We are seeing in the east, northwest and Interlake were sitting at for a 30-year average from May 1st to this Tuesday, which was July 22nd, we are sitting at below 50 percent of our normal rainfall received and much of the central and southwest regions are at about less than 70 percent of their typical 30-year average.

Especially the Interlake and west Interlake region have had a couple of RMs declare agricultural emergencies, especially as related to cattle livestock.

That would be the RM of St. Laurent and RM of Fisher at this point and so rainfall is really needed there at this point.



Wilson says, with most of the fungicide applications now complete, growers will be preparing for the start of harvest.

For more visit Farmscape.Ca.

Bruce Cochrane.



*Farmscape is produced on behalf of North America’s pork producers