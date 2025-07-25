Farmscape for July 25, 2025



The Swine Health Information Center reports Vietnam has delivered its first African Swine Fever vaccine shipment to Indonesia to help in the management of that disease.

The Swine Health Information Center's monthly global swine disease monitoring report, released as part of its July eNewsletter, indicates African Swine Fever remains active.

SHIC Associate Director Dr. Lisa Becton says Vietnam has delivered the first ASF vaccine shipment to Indonesia following approval in April by the Indonesian Ministry of Agriculture.



Quote-Dr. Lisa Becton-Swine Health Information Center:

Indonesia and Vietnam have been working on this live attenuated ASF vaccine and testing for approximately three years before they've agreed to utilize it.

The vaccine was produced by Avac Vietnam and it's been tested in Vietnam and then also tested and utilized internationally.

It has been utilized in countries that are endemic for ASF and used to help control ASF in areas of ASF positivity.

It has been proven to be effective at reducing clinical signs and symptoms and helping to manage the spread of ASF where it has been used.

Some of these products are still relatively new and so they're being monitored for how they're being utilized and potentially for any impacts downstream.

This is a tool that producers can use to try to help manage the impact of African Swine Fever and having these tools in endemic countries gives the United States a way to monitor how effective they are, how they are utilized and what's the end impact.



Dr. Becton notes there are currently three vaccines that are commercially produced and available to producers and there are several other vaccine products that are under clinical trials.

She says it’s important to ensure that immunity develops after the administration of a vaccine and that the vaccine does not carry wild type virus or cause any additional harm.

SHIC's domestic and global swine disease monitoring reports can be accessed at swinehealth.org.

