Farmscape for July 29, 2025



The National Pork Board and the National Pork Producers Council have launched an online survey to be used in the creation of a National Swine Health Strategy.

Swine Health Information Center Associate Director Dr. Lisa Becton explains the organizations that represent swine producers, including the National Pork Board, the National Pork Producers Council, the Swine Health Information Center and the American Association of Swine Veterinarians work closely together to address challenging and complex swine health issues.



Quote-Dr. Lisa Becton-Swine Health Information Center:

Currently, when we look at swine health challenges, we have really focussed on foreign animal disease issues such as ASF pretty much from 2018 when it was identified onward.

However, ASF is not the only disease challenge that producers face.

Other diseases like PRRS and PED and even influenza still cause significant impact for producers and so producer input is absolutely necessary because producers fund these organizations and we want to ensure we addressing their challenges with the dollars that are provided.

Some of the questions that are being asked are what are the top three diseases of concern and why are they of concern but also what do producers think that the industry can do to help assist in mitigating some of these challenges and come up with solutions.

This is a producer driven effort to protect and improve the U.S. swine herd health and so again wanting to address what are the concerns of high impact to producers, identify those and then develop a strategy to address that.



The National Swine Health Strategy survey can be accessed through the Swine Health Information Center's July eNewsletter which can be found at swinehealth.org as well as the Pork Checkoff web site.

The deadline for completion is September 1st.

For more visit Farmscape.Ca.

Bruce Cochrane.



*Farmscape is produced on behalf of North America’s pork producers