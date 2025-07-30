Farmscape for July 30, 2025



Farm and Food Care Saskatchewan is encouraging the public to take the opportunity to connect directly with the people who produce their food as part of Saskatchewan Open Farm days August 9th and 10th.

Saskatchewan Open Farm Days was launched last year by Farm and Food Care Saskatchewan to offer the public an opportunity to connect directly with those who produce their food.

Farm and Food Care Saskatchewan Executive Director Clinton Monchuk says this year 35 farms, ranches, orchards and producers will be opening their gates to the public.



Quote-Clinton Monchuk-Farm and Food Care Saskatchewan:

We know from a lot of the experience with Farm and Food Care that consumers understand more about farming practices, how we grow food, if there's that ability to talk to farmers and ranchers.

So, what we’ve done we've created the opportunity for farmers and ranchers to open up their doors and their gates to the general public.

Last year we had very close to three thousand participants come out to Saskatchewan Open Farm Days.

For our first year this was excellent.

It averaged out to somewhere around 100 people per venue that ended up showing up so it was a great first-time experience.

Predominantly these individuals that are going out on these farm tours are from urban settings, mainly from Regina and Saskatoon but a lot of neighbours are coming out too to support the different farmers that might be in their neighbourhood or learn a little bit more about some of the practices that are actually happening in their back yard.

It's a good mix of different people.

Last year I was one of the tour hosts on one of the bus tours and it really was a great cross section of different urban consumers from the Saskatoon area and really great to see the interest in Saskatchewan agriculture.



Information on Saskatchewan Open Farm Days as well as links to register for one of the tours can be found at skopenfarmdays.ca.

Bruce Cochrane.



