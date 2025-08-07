Farmscape for August 7, 2025



Manitoba Agriculture reports the condition of crops across the province is very much dependent on the amount of moisture received during the growing season, with the northwest and Interlake regions remaining the driest.

Manitoba Agriculture released its weekly crop yesterday.

Sonia Wilson, an oilseed specialist with Manitoba Agriculture, says the majority of the southwest, central, and eastern regions have accumulated more than 100 millimeters of rain this growing season while the northwest and Interlake regions have large areas where accumulations are below 50 percent of normal.



Quote-Sonia Wilson-Manitoba Agriculture:

We saw very isolated and little rainfall over this past week across Manitoba ranging from zero millimeters to 19.8 but much of the northwest, Interlake and eastern regions received very little rain over this past eight days.

At this point they are, for the northwest and Interlake largely below 50 percent of normal in terms of precipitation.

It is very dependent on the region and the moisture that they've received since the beginning of the season.

We are definitely seeing a need for moisture in the northwest, eastern and Interlake.

That would especially help with the soybeans as well as canola and crops that are pod filling.

For the growing degree days, we are sitting at about 100 to 150 percent of normal for the majority of Agro-Manitoba.



Wilson notes in the central region and west higher cabbage seed pod weevil larvae numbers are reported exiting the pods in a lot of fields, army worms are reported at thresholds in spring wheat in the eastern region and spider mites are reported in soybeans, especially along the field edges but disease pressure has been low.

Bruce Cochrane.



