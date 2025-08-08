Farmscape for August 8, 2025



Saskatchewan Agriculture reports isolated thunderstorms brought significant rainfall to some parts of the province last week, while many other areas had negligible precipitation.

Saskatchewan Agriculture released its weekly crop report yesterday for the period from July 29th to August 4th.

Tyce Masich, a Crops Extension Specialist with Saskatchewan Agriculture, says crop development and yield potentials vary, depending on moisture.



Quote-Tyce Masich-Saskatchewan Agriculture:

It was a pretty eventful week in Saskatchewan this past week.

The southwest part of the province got quite a bit of rain, which was definitely welcomed by producers in that area as it was pretty dry down there.

Then the west central area also got a little bit of rain but outside of that the northern and eastern regions of the province were pretty dry and producers in those areas are reporting that crops are developing pretty rapidly so producers are hoping to get a good timely rain within the next week help crops fill and get them off to harvest.

Currently topsoil moisture in the province, about 50 percent of soils have adequate topsoil moisture for crop development and crop growth and the other half are either short or very short of topsoil moisture.

In terms of yield potential, it really depends on where you look.

In the southeast and west central parts of the province they've had pretty consistent rainfall so crops generally look better in those areas and crop development stages are at about normal stages for this time of year.

Outside of those areas, in those northern, east central and even in the southwest areas crop development is pretty uneven.

There's some uneven staging which is just because of inconsistent or lack of moisture.



Masich says a few producers in the southwest have started harvesting their fall cereals and some pulse crops and, with the dry conditions, he expects the harvest to start getting into full swing within the next couple of weeks.

For more visit Farmscape.Ca.

Bruce Cochrane.



*Farmscape is produced on behalf of North America’s pork producers