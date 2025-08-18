Farmscape for August 18, 2025



Farm and Food Care Saskatchewan accepting nominations, until the end of this month, for its 2025 Champion Award.

Farm and Food Care Saskatchewan was launched in 2014 to encourage communication among food producers and consumers and, since 2016, it has presented the annual Farm and Food Care Saskatchewan Champion Award.

Nominations are open for the award until the end of this month.

Farm and Food Care Saskatchewan Executive Director Clinton Monchuk says the award celebrates those who have gone above and beyond in engaging consumers about agriculture and building trust in food production.



Quote-Clinton Monchuk-Farm and Food Care Saskatchewan:

A lot of the commodity groups realised that we needed to do a better job talking to consumers and more of a proactive role.

What I mean by that is, we see different social media or media headlines that talk about some thing to do with agriculture that's maybe misrepresented or complete mistruth about agriculture.

What the commodity groups here in Saskatchewan decided to say is, we need to get ahead of this curve.

We need to have an organization that is actually trying to proactively engage with consumers about what farmers and ranchers are doing.

That's effectively what we're doing.

We want to get out ahead of the curve, make sure that consumers in our province and throughout Canada understand what farmers and ranchers are doing to try and avoid some of these misrepresentations and mistruths later on in the future.

The champion award is really celebrating an individual that has gone above and beyond in terms of what they're doing to try and engage or educate consumers about what farmers and ranchers are doing.

Anybody who's nominated for the Champion Award, what we're looking for is how they've used their skills to better inform consumers about what we do in the agriculture world and really done a measurable job of that.



For information or to access the nomination form visit farmfoodcaresk.org before the August 31st nomination deadline.

For more visit Farmscape.Ca.

Bruce Cochrane.



*Farmscape is produced on behalf of North America’s pork producers