The Swine Health Information Center suggests reductions in the numbers of cases of Mycoplasma hyopneumoniae across the United States reflect the success of mitigation and elimination efforts.

Mycoplasma hyopneumoniae, a common cause of pneumonia in pigs and characterized by a persistent dry cough, impaired growth and occasional respiratory distress, is found world wide.

The Swine Health Information Center's August domestic swine disease monitoring report indicates July saw Mycoplasma hyopneumoniae fall to its lowest monthly positivity in sow farms in the United States in 13 years.

SHIC Associate Director Dr. Lisa Becton suggests the drop demonstrates the success of elimination efforts.



Quote-Dr. Lisa Becton-Swine Health Information Center:

This month's report showed the lowest monthly case positivity in sows since 2012.

In addition, the confirmed case tissue diagnosis within the second quarter of 2025 was also very low.

A lot of the information on mycoplasma has been garnered over time and it's been very positive to see the reduction of cases across all ages.

Producers and their veterinarians have been focussed on trying to eliminate or mitigate this pathogen in all ages of pigs and so having a reduction the case positivity is some evidence that there has been a lot of success in the field with different elimination strategies and stabilization strategies within the sow herds.

Again, these results do highlight success of these efforts and could lead to potential more widespread elimination in the future.



The Swine Health Information Center's August domestic and global swine disease monitoring reports are highlighted in SHIC monthly eNewsletter and can be accessed at swinehealthh.org.

