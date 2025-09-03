Farmscape for September 3, 2025



Early bird registration is now open for Saskatchewan Pork Industry Symposium 2025.

Saskatchewan Pork Industry Symposium 2025 is scheduled for November 4th and 5th at the Saskatoon Inn and Conference Centre in Saskatoon.

Steve Seto, the Communications and marketing coordinator with the Saskatchewan Pork Development Board, says the details are falling into place, sponsors are lining up and registrations have started coming in.



Quote-Steve Seto-Saskatchewan Pork Development Board:

The Sask Pork Symposium is one of Canada's leading industry conferences.

We bring in about 300 producers, industry stakeholders, government representatives not only from across the province but also across the country and around the world as well to get the latest insight on what's happening within the pork industry all across the country and within the province of what we are doing here.

We are just getting the final touches on our agenda so that will be released soon, probably within the next couple of weeks here.

We're going to be highlighting some of the work we've been doing here as an organization at Sask Pork, some of the projects that we've been working on.

The whole hog video series that we have been doing, we've just launched that so we're going to showcase some of the work we've been doing there.

We had a recent 3D barn that was completed that will be on display for out producers to come and take a look at and some of the things that we've been doing that they don't see every day showing how we're representing them out in the community and being involved.

This year we're celebrating our 48th year so we've been doing it for multiple decades and we're excited and ready to go and bring everybody together this November.



Seto says anyone interested in getting more information or registering for Saskatchewan Pork Industry Symposium 2025 can do so by visiting saskpork.com.

He notes early bird registration is open until September 15th.

For more visit Farmscape.Ca.

Bruce Cochrane.



*Farmscape is produced on behalf of North America’s pork producers