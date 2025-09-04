Farmscape for September 4, 2025



Manitoba Agriculture reports isolated rainfall and storm events across the province this past week slowed harvest progress in some areas.

Manitoba Agriculture released its weekly crop report yesterday.

Sonia Wilson, an oilseed specialist with Manitoba Agriculture says, despite the moisture, we did see advances in harvest over the past week.



Quote-Sonia Wilson-Manitoba Agriculture:

The past week we did have generally warm and dry conditions across the province although there was some isolated rainfall as well as storm events ranging from zero to 60 millimetres, generally around the Riding Mountain National Park and Red River Valley areas.

The highest amount of rainfall was seen at Kane with about 60.3 millimetres.

We have pretty much completed across the province the winter wheat and fall rye harvest.

There's a little bit left in the Interlake but in general it's completed.

As well the spring wheat really moved forward over this past week so we're seeing on average about 60 percent taken off at this point for spring wheat with the northwest, central and eastern sitting at around that 70 to 80 percent and southwest at 40 percent and Interlake at 50 percent.

In terms of barley and oats, barley we have sitting at 65 percent across the province and oats at 41 percent.

Field peas are also pretty much done across the province and we've just seen the start to canola harvesting which is sitting at about 10 percent on average.



Wilson says, with rain in the forecast for much of the province, harvest progress over the next week or so will be dependant on the weather.

She says producers will be focussing on barley and finishing up the spring wheat before turning their attention to canola and oats.

Bruce Cochrane.

Bruce Cochrane.



