The Saskatchewan Pork Development Board has launched its second whole hog video series.

The Saskatchewan Pork Development Board's "whole hog" series of videos, features Reise Podhordeski, the Sask Pork whole hog youth ambassador, interviewing various members of the pork value chain.

Jessica Podhordeski, the community relations and ag education coordinator with the Saskatchewan Pork Development Board, says the videos run about three and a half minutes and are suitable for all audiences but they were primarily designed to educate youth about the pork industry.



Quote-Jessica Podhordeski-Saskatchewan Pork Development Board:

Our key message for these videos us really the availability of careers within the pork industry.

Quite often, when people think of farming careers or careers working with pigs, they'll picture in their minds working in the barn with the animals directly, which is absolutely part of it and a huge part of it.

However, there is so much more that is involved with bringing quality pork to your table and to our consumers.

These videos' target audience is grade seven to ten, those students who are potentially thinking about what are they going to do following school, what kind of post secondary education might they require and these videos highlight eight different careers that have a huge impact on the pork industry as well as play a role in their own industry as well.

We have research, we have soil science, food preparation such as chef, value adding on the food business side of things and even communications and marketing, all of which are involved in heavily in the pork industry but maybe one wouldn't assume that that's an important role that they play.



Podhordeski says the videos are now available on Sask Pork's YouTube channel, they will be distributed through Sask Pork's social media platforms and Ag in the Classroom will also be involved in promoting the videos.

For more visit Farmscape.Ca.

Bruce Cochrane.



