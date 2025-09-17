Farmscape for September 17, 2025



The Swine Health Information Center is inviting pork sector stakeholders to provide their input for the development of its 2026 Plan of Work.

The Swine Health Information Center annually solicits input for the development the Plan of Work that will guide its activities for the year.

The process is directed by SHIC's Executive and Associate Directors with input from the SHIC Board of Directors and SHIC Working Groups.

Swine Health Information Center Associate Director Dr. Lisa Becton says input may include topic areas, research priorities and or identified industry needs such as emerging swine disease or emerging swine health issues.



Quote-Dr. Lisa Becton-Swine Health Information Center:

We encourage all stakeholders who are interested in the work of SHIC and the industry to help provide input.

That can include producers, veterinarians, allied industry folk, even state federal animal health officials because we're really focussed on, what can we do to mitigate and respond to emerging disease issues?

So, we have different ways that people can participate, some of which are through listening sessions but we also have a link on our website that people can go and provide input into that survey.

Our plan of work really is guided by our five strategic pillars and they include improving swine health information, monitoring and mitigating risk to swine health, responding to emerging disease, surveillance and discovery of emerging disease and our swine disease matrices.

All of these priorities and input are covered under those five different strategic pillars and those are what help us guide our activities for the years.

We do this because we want to receive stakeholder input and guidance as we help develop and address industry needs for swine health.



Dr. Becton says, while the center's activities are guided by the Plan of Work, the organization must remain nimble responding to industry needs as they arise so stakeholder input is encouraged year-round.

The on-line survey as well as details on development of the 2026 plan of work can be accessed through a link contained in SHIC's September eNewsletter which can be found at swinehealth.org.

For more visit Farmscape.Ca.

Bruce Cochrane.



