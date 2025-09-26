Farmscape for September 26, 2025



Saskatchewan Agriculture reports dry weather allowed this year's harvest to advance rapidly over the past week moving closer to the five- and ten-year averages.

Saskatchewan Agriculture released its crop report yesterday for the period from September 16th to 22nd.

Tyce Masich, a crops extension specialist with Saskatchewan Agriculture, says we saw a pretty good jump in harvest progress this past week.



Quote-Tyce Masich-Saskatchewan Agriculture:

Last week's report we were at 53 percent combined provincially and this week we are at 68 percent complete.

It was good because there was not a lot of rainfall in the province which allowed producers to get a lot of crop off.

Most winter cereal and pulse crops have been off for a couple of weeks now.

Most producers have finished taking off their spring cereal crops.

Most of the barley, spring wheat and durum has been combined already but there are a few fields here and there that still have to be combined.

Progress is over 75 percent for those crop types and now producers are mainly working on harvesting their canola crops.

A little under half of all canola in Saskatchewan has been combined.

The number is 42 percent so producers still have a way to go with their canola and I expect that will keep them busy for the next couple of weeks.

In terms of where harvest is progressing.

In the southeast and southwest regions harvest is furthest ahead.

There are some producers in those regions that are starting to wrap up harvest or have finished already.

Then if you move north into the central and northern regions about two thirds to 75 percent have been taken off in those areas I would say, so a little bit behind the south but that's pretty typical for this time of year.



Masich says, despite being nearly 70 percent done, this year's harvest is still behind the five- and ten-year averages but that gap between this year's progress and historical averages is a lot smaller than it was earlier on so it's good to see that the harvest is catching up and that producers should finish in good time this year.

For more visit Farmscape.Ca.

Bruce Cochrane.



*Farmscape is produced on behalf of North America’s pork producers