Research conducted by the Swine Vet Center has found the use of modified vaporous hydrogen peroxide to be effective in reducing PED contamination of swine transport trailers.

The final report has been released from a Swine Vet Center study which looked at waterless decontamination of swine transport trailers.

The study, funded by the Swine Health Information Center Wean-to-Harvest Biosecurity Research Program, in partnership with the Foundation for Food and Agriculture Research and Pork Checkoff, evaluated waterless trailer decontamination.

Swine Health Information Center Associate Director Dr. Lisa Becton explains trailers were inoculated with PED contaminated materials and the effectiveness of the treatments were compared to an untreated control.



Quote-Dr. Lisa Becton-Swine Health Information Center:

Within this study several different methods were utilized.

One of those was using an industrial vacuum to remove organic material from trailers and then the use of modified vaporous hydrogen peroxide as an aerosol to decontaminate the trailers.

The study looked at two different scenarios and they both utilized mock trailer setups.

One utilized a chamber where the hydrogen peroxide was administered and the other mimicked field conditions using a shroud configuration to be able to use the aerosol within the trailers.

It was noted in the study that PED RNA was decreased between the treated and untreated trailers and this was determined through PCR.

No differences were determined between contact times and similar results were noted between the chamber and the shroud application of the hydrogen peroxide.

However, when the bioassay was utilized to assess the antiviral activity, none of the pigs had any clinical signs after being exposed to remaining liquid from the inoculated trailers.



Full results of the study are reported in the Swine Heath Information Center's September eNewsletter which can be found at swinehealth.org.

