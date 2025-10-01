Farmscape for October 7, 2025



A just released series of videos, produced as part of the Sask Pork Whole Hog Youth Ambassador Program, highlights the varied career opportunities available within the pork sector.

This summer, as part of its "Whole Hog Youth Ambassador Program" the Saskatchewan Pork Development Board released a second series of "Whole Hog" videos.

"The Whole Hog: What has our Youth Ambassador been up to?" will be among the topics discussed as part of Saskatchewan Pork Industry Symposium 2025 set for November 4th and 5th in Saskatoon.

Jessica Podhordeski, the community relations and ag education coordinator with the Saskatchewan Pork Development Board, says the second series of videos run about three and a half minutes each and are primarily intended to educate youth about the pork industry.



Quote-Jessica Podhordeski-Saskatchewan Pork Development Board:

The Whole Hog video series ultimately is a way that we are hoping to reach more youth in the province to educate them about the pork industry.

These videos are available and suitable for all people who wish to view them but our direction is to reach that grades five to twelve age range, which I know is a bot of a range.

The first series focussed a lot on production, what happens in the barn to produce a quality pork that consumers have and the second series has much more of a focus on the careers within the pork industry but not necessarily the ones in the barn but ones that occur outside of the typical barn setting.

We believe that educating the public, educating students is really the foundation of moving the industry forward because if someone doesn't know what's available, if someone doesn't know how their food is raised, then they may have questions.

We want to be fully transparent, we want people to know how hard our producers work to bring that quality of excellence to the consumer moving forward and of course we always want to have more people coming in to share their expertise.



The Whole Hog videos are available on Sask Pork's YouTube channel and they are being distributed through Sask Pork's social media platforms.

For more information on the Sask Pork Whole Hog Youth Ambassador Program or on Saskatchewan Pork Industry Symposium 2025, visit saskpork.com.

