Farmscape for October 30, 2025



The Training Resources Coordinator with the Canadian Pork Council, says a new online training platform for swine barn workers is allowing farms to better coordinate and manage the training of their people.

"The PigLEARN training platform" will be discussed as part of Saskatchewan Pork Industry Symposium 2025, set for Tuesday and Wednesday next week in Saskatoon.

Mark Fynn, the Training Resources Coordinator with the Canadian Pork Council, explains the PigLEARN training platform is an online learning management system that provides access to training modules developed by the Canadian Pork Council and also allows companies to upload their own content.



Quote-Mark Fynn-Canadian Pork Council:

There's company content that people can upload which is just what ever a company wants to upload themselves.

When we look at the Canadian Pork Council training modules that are up there, we call it the PigLEARN catalogue, we cover topics from biosecurity to preparing pigs for transport to how to manage a sow barn, group sow housing, pig handling.

There's a number of different topics that are covered on there and it's really aimed at, especially introducing new workers to the work force.

So doing onboarding for barn workers and covering topics that will help set them up with a good foundation to be the best barn worker possible for the farm that's putting them through that training and making sure that we're meeting requirements of some of the programs we're involved in like the PigSAFE program but also regulatory requirements and also best practices that generally result in best production results so really equipping our new workers with a strong foundation as they go into the barn.



Fynn says, although it won't replace hands on training, the on-line system allows workers to take the training according to their schedules.

He suggests there's a lot of power in keeping a record of the training that's been done and it's good proof that the training has been provided, offering protection against liability.

For more visit Farmscape.Ca.

Bruce Cochrane.



*Farmscape is produced on behalf of North America’s pork producers