Farmscape for October 31, 2025



A protein journalist and communicator with LisaMKeefe.com says price, convenience and taste remain the driving factors guiding the food buying choices of consumers.

"The Retail Meat Counter; What consumers are buying and how is it changing?" will be among the topics discussed as part of Saskatchewan Pork Industry Symposium 2025, set for November 4th and 5th in Saskatoon.

Lisa Keefe, a protein journalist and communicator with LisaMKeefe.com, observes when it comes to the factors that drive food buying choices some things change and some things don't.



Quote-Lisa Keefe-LisaMKeefe.com:

The two most reliable consumer preferences are going to be price, always number one and I don't care what customers say in surveys about how much they value other qualities in their proteins, price is always the number one driver and the other one that is the number two with a bullet is convenience.

Anything a producer can do to carve just a few minutes out of the customer, the shopper having to prepare a meal is going to find favor with that shopper.

I think everybody feels like there have been hours taken out of their day even though we have all of this convenience coming at us, the computers, the email and the social media and we have instant communication, it's not putting time back into our lives, it's taking it out.

So, if a product tastes good and it's faster and easier to prepare, it's going to find favor with the shopper in the aisle at the point of sale.

These things have evolved over generations but really speeding up with the introduction of the internet and social media and the speed with which our lives operate these days, that desire for convenience and what that convenience means, how little time people spend in preparation even for protein, even for steak has really compressed just in the last couple of decades.



Keefe, suggests demographics play a larger role in influencing consumer food choices now than any time in the past 75 years.

She says the technological revolution that's rolling through society is changing how each successive generation thinks and perceives the world around them and they are making greater demands.

Bruce Cochrane.



