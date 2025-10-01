Farmscape for October 31, 2025



Saskatchewan Agriculture reports, with this year’s harvest essentially complete, the provincial average yields for all crop types were higher than historical averages.

Saskatchewan Agriculture released its final crop report of the season yesterday.

Tyce Masich, a crops extension specialist with Saskatchewan Agriculture reports harvest has been pretty much wrapped up for the past couple of weeks and producers were happy to get their crops off in good time this year.



The harvest itself went pretty well for most producers.

There was not a lot of rainfall in the western half of the province so there was very few harvest delays over there but on the eastern half producers saw a little bit of rainfall so producers had a few harvest delays here and there but, in terms of the yields that were coming off, this is for the provincial average but the provincial average yields for all crop types in Saskatchewan were higher than historical averages so definitely a good sign and definitely it was a pretty good year for crop production over all.

Again, there was a little bit of variability in the province.

The best yields in general came from the eastern half of the province so the southeast, east central, northeast areas and then the west central areas had pretty good yields coming out of that region as well.

Then it was pretty dry in the southwest and northwest parts of the province this year which resulted in below average yields in those areas.

In terms of the quality of the crops coming off, most crops graded in the top two quality categories so overall a good year overall for lots of producers in many regions except for maybe the southwest and northwest.



Masich says producers have been wrapping fall field work, so fertilizer application and fall weed control, repairing equipment and preparing it for winter and starting to plan for next year's crop.

