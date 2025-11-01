Saskatchewan Pork Industry Symposium Audio Special for November 6, 2025



Brett Stuart, the President of Global AgriTrends, discusses "What’s next for the Global Pork Market."

Runs: 9:02

https://fsaudio.farmscape.com/2025/11/stuart-251105.mp3



Dr. Carol Malgarin, a swine veterinarian-technical support with Merck Animal Health, discusses "PCV3: How It Started versus How It's Going."

Runs: 10:22

https://fsaudio.farmscape.com/2025/11/malgarin-251105.mp3



Lisa Keefe, a protein journalist and communicator with LisaMKeefe.com, discusses "The Retail Meat Counter: What consumers are buying and how is it changing?"

Runs 9:13

https://fsaudio.farmscape.com/2025/11/keefe-251105.mp3



Steve Seto, the communications and marketing coordinator with the Saskatchewan Pork Development Board, discusses the highlights of Saskatchewan Pork Industry Symposium 2025.

Runs 9:09

https://fsaudio.farmscape.com/2025/11/seto-251105.mp3



