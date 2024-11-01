Farmscape for December 3, 2025



An electrostatic precipitator prototype has been shown effective in removing pathogens from the air in swine barns.

As part of research funded by the Swine Health Information Center Wean-to-Harvest Biosecurity Research Program, in partnership with the Foundation for Food and Agriculture Research and Pork Checkoff, researchers with Department of Mechanical Engineering at the University of Minnesota examined the effectiveness of a commercially available electrostatic precipitator prototype.

SHIC Associate Director Dr. Lisa Becton says the prototype uses ionized air to increase the weight of airborne particles so they drop out of the air and go to different collection plates.



Quote-Dr. Lisa Becton-Swine Health Information Center:

This device filters air that comes into a barn and helps grab and drop larger particles sizes onto the collection plate with the intent of removing them from the air and potentially removing them from the air pigs could breathe.

The device was effective at removing airborne particles.

The prototype was very similar to barns that are filtered with fibrous filters such as the MERV 14 or 16.

It did show increased effectiveness on particles greater than one micrometer but those that were less than or a sub micrometer size, that collection varied by temperature and was better in lower temps but overall, the removal efficiency was around 99 percent or more.

The costs that were involved were the cost of purchase, installation, operation, maintenance and even replacement of the unit.

Ultimately it did add about 25 cents to the cost of a weaned pig versus filters and so this is an increased cost above what filters cost so there for future evaluation is to look at how to make this prototype potentially more economical to be able to have widespread adoption and use.



The full report on this study can be accessed through the Swine Health Information Center's November eNewsletter at swinehealth.org.

Bruce Cochrane.



