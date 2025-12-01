Farmscape for December 12, 2025



The Swine Health Information Center says the spread of African Swine Fever to wild boar in Spain is a reminder to us all of the importance of vigilance in terms of biosecurity and having ASF top of mind.

The Swine Health Information Center's monthly global swine disease monitoring report, released as part of its December eNewsletter, profiles last month's confirmation of African Swine Fever in wild boar in Spain.

SHIC Executive Director Dr. Megan Niederwerder says a European Food Safety Authority review of the risk factors particular to Europe offers timely information for North America.



Quote-Dr. Megan Niederwerder-Swine Health Information Center:

What has happened in this case is long-distance spread and a point incursion into Spain where there are no cases close with regards to geographic proximity.

When they've seen this before, and this is aligned with outbreaks in Belgium, in Italy, in Sweden, these ASF detections initially occur in wild boar populations in areas without prior infection.

In each case the response measures have been focussed on containment and carcass removal, access restrictions and enhanced surveillance.

What they've looked at regarding the risk factors for these point introductions or long distance spread and what they think are risk factors include long distance jumps from human mediated translocations.

This could be things such as contaminated meat or pork products that may be illegally transported into the country.

It could also be associated with transport or trade of live animals, including live wild boar, domestic pigs or trade of contaminated materials such as vehicles, equipment, feed, bedding or fomites.

We also have to think about human activities that occur on the edges of wildlife habitat areas such as tourism, hunting, waste disposal and inadequate biosecurity.



Dr. Niederwerder says any time there is a new introduction of ASF into a country, we always want to take that information and learn from it to prevent the infection from entering North America.

SHIC's domestic and global swine diseases monitoring reports can be accessed at swinehealth.org.

Bruce Cochrane.



