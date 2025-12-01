Farmscape for December 11, 2025



A Brookdale area Hutterite Colony has claim top spot in the 2025 Manitoba Hog and Poultry Days Pork Quality Competition.

The 2025 Manitoba Hog and Poultry Days Pork Quality Competition, held Tuesday in Brandon, attracted 52 entries from across the province.

Jason Care, the judge of the competition, says over 20 percent of this year's entries reached the top index of 116.



Quote-Jason Care-Manitoba Hog and Poultry Days:

I have set out criteria for the competition, whether it's backfat, whether it's the loin, the color, the belly of the pig.

All of these things come together so they can have a maximum scoring of 111 points.

I take pictures of the pork when I split them so you can see their tattoo number.

Then, when it's split, I do an overhead of the loin and showing the belly.

I use a transparency where I trace out the belly scored in centimeters to see the sizing on that.

I do a manual measure of the loin and of the backfat and then use a Minolta camera to get the color from the pig.

Using all of that, and one key important part in this competition is the weight of these pigs that are being entered.

These guys are stewards of what they do and for this show I was very impressed that over 21 percent got into the top index of 116 for the show.



This year's champion carcass was raised by Sprucewood Hutterite Colony at Brookdale, followed by Northern Breeze Colony at Portage in second, Starlite Colony at Starbuck in third, Cascade Colony at Macgregor in fourth and Waldheim Colony at Elie in fifth.

Care notes the 52 hogs entered yielded over 46 hundred kilograms of fresh pork that will be donated to the food banks of Manitoba.

For more visit Farmscape.Ca.

Bruce Cochrane.



