A retired southwestern Manitoba butcher advises consumers looking to trim their Christmas food budgets to stay informed on specials, continue to shop locally and to avoid the temptation to overspend on items you have to pay back on the credit card three months later.

At Christmas time consumers tend to loosen the budgetary constraints.

Hubert Muckel, a retired southwestern Manitoba butcher, says there are bargains to be found so it's important to stay informed.



Quote-Hubert Muckel-Retired Southwestern Manitoba butcher:

I was just looking over a couple of specials here.

From two weeks ago it says, prime rib premium over roast.

It was going for $28.99 two weeks ago and this week, the same wording and it's $14.88 for the same beef, the same quality, the same certified tenderness and everything.

Just two weeks in between and it went down $14.00 so keep an eye out for specials and shop around.

You don't have to drive all over town.

You always have an option where you want to shop but, if you want to spend money and you don't care about spending money be loyal to your store you have been loyal to the last year, two, three or four years but shop around.

There's also the food rescue in town and I notice they have some pretty good deals there at times.

If you don't mind to go into a little food rescue store that's not flashy and with blinking lights and all those beautiful displays, you might find a good deal there.



Muckel advises if you want to buy something and it's worthwhile, go ahead and spend some money but don't go overboard and then have to pay on the credit card three months after just to be a big spender at this time of year.

He says he used to make that mistake but he learned it's better to have a warm house and friends than trying to impress the neighbours by buying something you don't need.

Bruce Cochrane.



