Research conducted by the University of Saskatchewan is expected to change the manner in which porcine ear-tip necrosis is controlled.

Porcine ear-tip necrosis, a painful infection that causes the ear of the pig to turn black and rot away, was first identified in the 1950s, is found in all regions where pigs are raised.

As part of a blind clinical trial conducted by the University of Saskatchewan, researchers have identified Fusobacterium necrophorum as the agent responsible for this condition.

Dr. Mateus Costa, an associate professor with the Western College of Veterinary Medicine and an adjunct professor at Utrecht University, says this dispels the theory that ear necrosis is associated with mycotoxin, with porcine circovirus or other agents.



Quote-Dr. Mateus Costa-Western College of Veterinary Medicine:

Now we know that Fusobacterium necrophorum causes the disease so it will have a deep impact on how we handle it, how we manage it, how we control and treat it.

The agent is a bacterium so antibiotics are in theory useful for trying to control the disease, although you most definitely want to work with your veterinarian to identify what antibiotics to use.

Not just any antibiotic would work.

It is a very challenging bacterium to deal with for two reasons.

It is present in every and any pig.

It's what we call an early colonizer.

Piglets, the moment they are born are exposed to this bacterium as gilts and sows and any other pig will shed this in their feces.

It's part of the gut microbiome so it's constantly being shed.

It's also present in their mouth; it's also present in the birth canal so it's just out there.

Piglets can not be free of this pathogen.

We can not eliminate it from the herd like we can with other health challenges.

It's similar to strep.

It's something every pig has.

We just need to work through ways to prevent pigs from developing the disease.

We can not prevent them from being colonised.



The work is chronicled as part of a peer reviewed open access PLOS One article that can be accessed by searching "reproduction of ear necrosis."

