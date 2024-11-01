Farmscape for February 12, 2026



An Iowa State University Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory study has looked at the emergence of Atypical Interstitial Pneumonia-Like Disease lesions in Swine.

Over the past few years, the Iowa State University Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory has observed the emergence of diffuse alveolar damage or DAD in the lungs of pigs.

A Swine Health Information Center funded study has looked at the emergence of this syndrome to determine if other viruses are involved, if it's a function of enhanced virulence of other routine viruses or if it's something new or emerging.

SHIC Associate Director Dr. Lisa Becton says characterizing this syndrome is important to identify potential mitigations that will reduce the chance of this lung lesion.



Quote-Dr. Lisa Becton-Swine Health Information Center:

There were 42 cases that met the diagnostic criteria for investigation.

They did perform PCR on the samples to look for common viruses such as PRRS, Influenza and Porcine circovirus 2.

These three viruses were found in various combinations and sometimes even two or three viruses were combined in a pig.

However, some of these were not known to be in association with DAD.

PRRS was identified in 71 percent of the cases, Influenza was identified in almost 36 percent of the cases and PCV2 in almost 17 percent of the cases.

Parvovirus was also identified in around 45 percent of the cases submitted.

Again however, none of these viruses were directly associated with the DAD lesions.

This study can be utilized by producers, their veterinarians and even veterinary diagnosticians because, when we see an emerging syndrome, it is very important to be able to assess and investigate whether or not this is the outcome of routine viruses or bacteria that we see or if this is truly an emerging disease syndrome.



Dr. Becton says, while it was determined that no specific virus was the cause, things can be done to protect the respiratory health of pigs including measures to guard against things like PRRS, PCV or influenza, including vaccination.

Details of the study can be accessed through SHIC's January eNewsletter at swinehealth.org.

