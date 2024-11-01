Farmscape for February 13, 2026



The ag-ed coordinator with Sask Pork says, as generations become further removed from the farm, it's important for all agricultural industries to take steps to share information and build public awareness.

Representatives of the Saskatchewan Pork Development Board will be on hand Thursday at the Lawson Heights Mall in Saskatoon for the 2026 edition of "Ag in the City."

Ag in the City is part of the three day "Winter Break Escape" February 17th, 18th and 19th during the February school break.

Sask Pork ag-ed coordinator Jessica Podhordeski says representatives will be on hand along with other industry groups and will be showcasing its pork trivia game and handing out pork recipes.



Quote-Jessica Podhordeski-Saskatchewan Pork Development Board:

It's an opportunity for us to create awareness of our industries, focus on agriculture, allow us to interact with consumers, with the public, create awareness and speak to people who maybe have questions about how animals are raised, in our case with the pork, how pigs are raised and also showcase different recipes or methods of cooking pork as well.

For the pork industry, we aren't as visible to the public but that doesn't mean that we don't want to be transparent so attending events like this is an opportunity where we can be transparent.

We can share about what we do, how we raise pigs and also the nutritional benefits of including pork in a healthy diet.

Consumers are actually very interested in where their food comes from but, at the same time, generations now typically are fairly removed from the farm so there's not a lot of hands on.

They're not as involved in agriculture and yet at the same time feel strongly that it's important for them to know where their food comes from, how it's raised and so on.

So, events like this and many others are designed to educate consumers where their food comes from and also offer a fun and interactive way that they can learn.

Sask Pork really wants consumers to know that, as an industry, we are committed to excellence.

We are dedicated to providing the best possible care for our animals and thereby delivering the highest quality product for consumers.



Podhordeski invites anyone interested in learning more about pork to visit saskpork.com.

For more visit Farmscape.Ca.

Bruce Cochrane.



