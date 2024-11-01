Farmscape for February 18, 2026



The Swine Health Information Center's 2025 Progress Report shows SHIC's commitment to research funding set a new record in 2025.

Launched in 2015 in response to the introduction of Porcine Epidemic Diarrhea, with funding provided through the Pork Checkoff, the Swine Health Information Center is focused on preventing future transboundary disease incursions through global and domestic swine health monitoring, discovery of emerging disease threats and coordinated research.

SHIC's 2025 Progress Report, released as part of its February eNewsletter, is now available at swinehealth.org.

Executive Director Dr. Megan Niederwerder says 2025 saw the highest research investment since SHIC's inception.



Quote-Dr. Megan Niederwerder-Swine Health Information Center:

The Swine Health Information Center receives dollars from the Pork Checkoff through the National Pork Board.

That's been how the center was launched and continues today.

As we think about what we've been able to do with those Pork Checkoff dollars, we can look at the ability to leverage the Pork Checkoff dollars for matching and external grants that have typically, over the center's existence, been from federal sources.

One of the aspects of the 2025 progress report was a highlight about SHIC's ability to secure matching funds and external grants in the amount of over five million dollars from 2022 to 2025.

This is really important because it provided approximately 49 cents of external dollars for every dollar of checkoff support we received.

In 2025 we actually had the greatest research investment in the Swine Health Information Center's history.

We contracted just over 4.4 million dollars of swine health research across 32 research projects in 2025.



Dr. Niederwerder says the center was able to take that checkoff dollar, leverage it with federal dollars, align priorities and increase the scientific network of individuals who are working on innovation for the pork industry.

To access SHIC's 2025 Progress Report visit swinehealth.org.

