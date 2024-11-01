Farmscape for March 9, 2026



The Managing Director of Canadian Food Focus says, with food prices on the rise, consumers are looking for ways to stretch their food dollar.

Canadian Food Focus, located at canadianfoodfocus.org, delivers science-based information on how food is grown and raised.

Dorothy Long, the Managing Director of Canadian Food Focus, says we're seeing a growing curiosity about how farmers are using innovation, things like plant science and robotics, to help produce food and how that might keep food both available and affordable over the long term.



I think we all realise that the main concern that consumers have right now and the thing that they're feeling the most is the pressure of high food prices.

It's such a complicated issue and it runs the gambit of people who absolutely can't afford groceries and having programs and resources available to them with food banks.

I think another important part of it and where we try to provide information is on that food literacy side of things, so ensuring that they have the skills to create a shopping list and a meal plan so that they can make the most of their food dollar.

There are many issues related to food security and affordability and availability.

I feel that Canadian Food Focus's role is that food literacy component and providing answers to consumers about why their food is more expensive, what are the issues that are affecting that and how farmers and the industry are using innovation to help to address that.



Long says one of the roles of Canadian Food Focus is helping to connect the dots between that innovation and how that relates to what they can afford to buy in their local grocery stores.

