Farmscape for March 18, 2026



The Coordinator of Squeal on Pigs Manitoba is confident wild pigs, in particular Eurasian wild boar, can be eliminated from the Canadian landscape.

Squeal on Pigs Manitoba, in partnership with Manitoba Pork and the federal and provincial governments, is focused on locating and eliminating wild pigs from the Manitoba landscape.

Squeal on Pigs Manitoba has released its "2025 Year in Review."

Dr. Wayne Lees the coordinator of Squeal on Pigs Manitoba says there are many reasons why we don't want wild pigs here.



Quote-Dr. Wayne Lees-Squeal on Pigs Manitoba:

Wild pigs, and specifically I'm referring to the Eurasian wild boar that are really the problem.

They can establish populations in the wild and breed in the wild.

They cause a tremendous amount of damage ecologically but the real big issue with having wild pigs on the landscape is that they are a potential carrier of African Swine Fever.

I believe that eradication is possible.

I don't think it's going to be quick or easy but I think it is possible.

I look to the rat control program in Alberta as a bit of a model for that.

Over the years Alberta has been able to keep rats out of the province through a very diligent effort of locating the animals and then getting rid of them.

That program has been very successful over the last 50 years or so.

I think that we have a very good chance of eliminating these invasive animals.

It may take a decade; it may take two but I think we can do it and I think it's worthwhile.

Otherwise, we're just living with the problem versus trying to deal with it and solve it.



Dr. Lees notes the 2025 Year in Review can be accessed through the Squeal on Pigs web site.

He says the web site, located at squealonpigsmb.org is an excellent resource which provides maps of where wild pigs are located and outlines what to look for and how to report wild pigs.

For more visit Farmscape.Ca.

Bruce Cochrane.



*Farmscape is produced on behalf of North America’s pork producers