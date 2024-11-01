Farmscape for March 19, 2026



Farm and Food Care Saskatchewan has issued a final call for hosts to participate in Saskatchewan Open Farm Day.

Farm and Food Care Saskatchewan is inviting producers, artisans, and innovators to register as hosts for Saskatchewan Open Farm Days planned for August 8th and 9th.

Farm and food Care Saskatchewan Executive Director Clinton Monchuk says we know that consumers are more and more removed from primary agriculture and farms and ranches in general.



Quote-Clinton Monchuk-Farm and Food Care Saskatchewan:

Having something like this gives the ability to urbanites or possibly people who live in urban settings who aren't familiar with farms the opportunity to talk to those who are actually producing our food.

In the first year when we started this out there was right around three thousand individuals who came out for Saskatchewan Open Farm Days.

Last year it was closer to 45 hundred.

We feel that here in 2026 it's going to grow again, depending on how many different locations and venues sign up for it but it seems to be catching on.

This next year we have three bus tours, one from Swift Current and two that are going to be based out of Saskatoon so we're looking forward to having a wider degree of interest this year as well so we're looking to grow those numbers.

The big thing that we saw through surveying after when some of these individuals go out to these farms or different venues, is that roughly 80 percent of them indicate, "I learned more about agriculture, I feel more proud about what we do in Saskatchewan agriculture."

I think that is one of those main goals that we have with farm and food care and this is definitely a great avenue to be successful around that goal.



Host registration for Saskatchewan Open farm Days closes April 1st.

For more information or to register as a host go to skopenfarmdays.ca or do a google search.

For more visit Farmscape.Ca.

Bruce Cochrane.



*Farmscape is produced on behalf of North America’s pork producers