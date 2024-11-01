Farmscape for April 28, 2026



Farm and Food care Saskatchewan reports a record number of host farms will be taking part in the 2026 edition of Saskatchewan Open Farm Days, slated for August 8th and 9th.

Saskatchewan Open Farm Days, hosted annually by Farm and Food Care Saskatchewan, is an event designed to provide those not involved with farming a chance to experience how their food is grown.

Farm and Food Care Saskatchewan Executive Director Clinton Monchuk says 36 host venues signed up this year, which is a little bit higher than previous years, so it's great to see venues from previous years coming back as well as new places.



Quote-Clinton Monchuk-Farm and Food Care Saskatchewan:

Our primary audience would be those who are not from a farm.

It can be urban people; it can be people who live in rural Saskatchewan or rural Alberta or Manitoba that want to come into Saskatchewan to take a look.

A lot of what we're trying to target is a better engagement and understanding of where your food comes from.

A lot of them are just curious.

In past years, the first year that we had this we had around three thousand visitors that went to the farms.

Last year, in 2025, we were right around 45 hundred and we expect that number to be higher this next year as well.

It just seems like we're creating some momentum.

When we talk to and survey different Canadians the biggest question that comes up amongst these individuals is "we're really satisfied with the food choices we have but we're not always certain with how that food is grown.

So, given the opportunity to have this engagement with actual farmers and ranchers on farm, just creates that avenue to increase the public's trust in food and farming and also helps us as we proceed with new policy in the future for Canada or Saskatchewan whereby more consumers have a good degree of food literacy when it comes to Canadian food.



Monchuk says Saskatchewan Open Farm Days Open Farm Days will be of interest to those who want to learn about where their food comes from and includes everyone from seniors to young families.

To keep up to date on plans for this year's Open farm Days visit skopenfarmdays.ca.

For more visit Farmscape.Ca.

Bruce Cochrane.



*Farmscape is produced on behalf of North America’s pork producers