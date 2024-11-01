Farmscape for May 6, 2026



Sask Pork is encouraging the province's pork producers to explore the benefits of enrolling in the Canadian Pork Council's PigLEARN training platform.

Developed by the Canadian Pork Council with input from producers and other sector stakeholders and administered through the provincial pork organizations, the PigLEARN training program is an on-line training system consisting of a variety of videos and interactive exercises that cover a wide range of aspects of pork production.

To encourage participation and provide an opportunity to test the system, Sask Pork is offering to cover the cost of two 12-month subscriptions per commercial pig production site in the province.

Alison Sullivan, the Producer Services Manager with Sask Pork, says this approach to training offers several advantages.



Quote-Alison Sullivan-Sask Pork:

The training modules are organised into various pathways that include topics like general farm tasks, group sow housing, biosecurity, transportation, pig handling, euthanasia and a few more.

They're also continually being added to as CPC continues to develop other modules and pathways.

There's a few different advantages.

The first one is that it's accessible to anybody with internet access.

It's also a great platform because it's very interactive for the user and updates to the system can be deployed immediately by CPC and then they would be accessible to anybody who is currently on the platform.

For producers that are trying to provide initial training or onboarding for new employees, this can help them save them a lot of time with some of that initial introduction to the types of tasks and responsibilities that somebody might be expected to do in a pig barn before they do hands on learning.

The training platform is available on line through the PigLEARN website.

If people wish to get signed up, they can contact their provincial pork organization who will set up an account for them and then they can access that platform using their user name and password that would be provided.

In Saskatchewan if you're a producer or anybody interested in learning a little more about pig production you can contact our office here at Sask pork and we would be happy to set you up.



Sullivan says producer response has been positive with close to 45 percent of pig sites in the province on the program.

For details contact your provincial pork organization or visit the Canadian Pork Council's PigLEARN page.

For more visit Farmscape.Ca.

Bruce Cochrane.



*Farmscape is produced on behalf of North America’s pork producers