Farmscape for May 20, 2026



The Producer Services Manager with Sask Pork is encouraging the operators of Saskatchewan swine farms and the trucks that visit those farms to connect to a new service that allows real time tracking of people and equipment.

In an effort to improve transport biosecurity Sask Pork and Farm Health Guardian have partnered to offer Saskatchewan's Pork producers access to GPS technology that will allow them to track the real time movement of people and equipment on and off their farms.

Alison Sullivan, the Producer Services Manager with Sask Pork, says the service is being offered to commercial swine farms in Saskatchewan and transporters including livestock feed and other service vehicles.



Quote-Alison Sullivan-Sask Pork:

Biosecurity is an important aspect of modern hog production because of the challenges and risks posed by disease outbreaks.

Both domestic and foreign animal diseases have serious health and economic consequences for the producer but they can also impact our ability to access and maintain our export market.

70 percent of pork that's produced in Canada is exported so keeping these avenues open for our producers is vital for industry sustainability in the future.

The objectives of the collaboration are to get all pork farms and trucks that visit those farms connected to Farm Health Guardian to enable a real time response to animal disease risk.

Swine farms and other sites of truck and trailer movement like truck washes or border crossings will have a virtual perimeter drawn around the site.

This is referred to as a geofence.

Vehicles can be connected to the system via GPS either through an existing GPS system on the vehicle or by purchasing one of Farm Health Guardian's GPS tail lights that they can provide.

People can download the application on their mobile device to check in upon arrival to the pig site or the farm itself can purchase a digital visitor logbook to help monitor personnel coming in and going out.

The system facilitates real time movement of trucks and trailers around the province and allows Sask Pork to create trace out maps and farms and vehicles at risk can receive immediate notification that they may have come in contact with contaminated sites should that risk ever present itself.



Sullivan encourages anyone interested to contact Sask Pork check out the saskpork.com or farmhealthguardian.com websites for more information.

For more visit Farmscape.Ca.

Bruce Cochrane.



*Farmscape is produced on behalf of North America’s pork producers