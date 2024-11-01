Farmscape for May 8, 2026



A pioneer in agricultural education will be honoured May 16 and 17 on the farm he founded on the outskirts of Montreal.

Established in 1982, Quinn Farm is a 200-acre farm that produces a variety of U-pick fruits and vegetables, operates a large farm store that features the farm's own produce, homemade pastries and a variety of local products and maintains a farm shop, an animal barn and a play yard for the kids.

Those whose lives were touched by Elwood Quinn are invited to gather at the farm he loved May 16 and 17 for a celebration of his life.

In a May 2025 Farmscape interview Elwood Quinn discussed his take on the importance of agricultural education.



Quote-Elwood Quinn-Quinn Farm:

We're in the suburbs of Montreal, which is a very unique cosmopolitan social fibre so we have a real opportunity.

I think, from the day we started the farm in 1982, we realised how great the necessity would be in the future for public awareness, for trying to show people how animals are kept other than in what we have come to refer to as industrial farming but how animals were kept and can be kept.

We have so many farm visits just to see the animals.

They can get right up close, touch them.

We have to have signs up that piggies will bite and if Miss Piggy gives you a bite you could lose the finger.

Those are the things that make our farm unique and of interest to the social part of our community.



Anyone planning to attend is asked to pre-register.

The registration form can be accessed at quinnfarm.qc.ca.

For more visit Farmscape.Ca.

Bruce Cochrane.



*Farmscape is produced on behalf of North America’s pork producers