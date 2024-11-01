Farmscape for May 12, 2026



The Director of Swine Health with the National Pork Board says the creation of a National Swine Health Strategy offers an opportunity for stakeholders within the U.S. pork industry to work together to improve the health of the U.S. swine herd.

Last fall, as part of a coordinated industry-wide effort to improve the health of the U.S. swine herd, the National Pork Board and the National Pork Producers Council conducted listening sessions and an online survey to gather input from pork producers for the creation of a National Swine Health Strategy.

Dr. Meredith Peterson, the Director of Swine Health with the National Pork Board who is facilitating the effort, says the key goals of this initiative include reducing the impact of domestic diseases and keeping foreign and emerging diseases out of the U.S. swine herd.



Quote-Dr. Meredith Peterson-National Pork Board:

In the simplest terms the National Swine Health Strategy is a set of goals and priorities related to swine health that were created by producers.

Obviously not everything can be accomplished through one organization and that's really important.

There's a lot of players when it comes to swine health.

From the producer standpoint there's the National Pork Board, the National Pork Producers Council and the state pork associations and all of them will play key roles in this effort.

At the heart of it, it is a producer led initiative and then there's opportunity for each organization and group working in the swine health space to, if they chose to, align their work with the priorities and the goals of the producers.

A key take away for me is having a north star when it comes to working together to solve some of the biggest challenges that we have in swine health in the U.S. and make a measurable difference on the health of the U.S. swine herd.



Dr. Peterson says the National Swine Health Strategy establishes goals and priorities that the entire industry can work towards together.

She suggests this effort represents a new approach to addressing high consequence swine health challenges.

Details on the National Swine Health Strategy can be found at porkcheckoff.org/strategy.

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Bruce Cochrane.



*Farmscape is produced on behalf of North America’s pork producers