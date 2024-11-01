Farmscape for May 14, 2026



Manitoba Agriculture reports spring seeding is underway and progress is expected to increase as fields become drier.

Manitoba Agriculture released its weekly crop report Tuesday.

Dennis Lange, a provincial pulse and soybean specialist with Manitoba Agriculture and editor of the provincial crop report, says, with the exception of the northwest region, planting is moving forward.



Quote-Dennis Lange-Manitoba Agriculture:

We're seeing planting progress start to ramp up.

Last week we were sitting at two percent complete and this week we're sitting at 13 percent compete.

Lots of cereals going in the ground in various areas.

There's corn being planted as well, field peas.

Around 40 to 50 percent of the field peas are have been completed planting so far.

There's still the northwest region though.

They're still dealing with the aftermath of the snowstorms they had in the spring and the rains so not much happening up there.

There is a lot of field peas that typically go into that area so we probably won't see a lot of progress on the field peas until after this week.

It's that time of the year.

Seeding is moving and progressing nicely.

Growers have been planting for the most I think into good soil conditions however the topsoil, with these winds that we've been having, tend to dry out when we have these strong windy days so some rainfall would be welcome over the next week or so.

Again, you have to be careful what you wish for.

A nice rain would be half an inch to an inch but if we're getting anything more than that then that becomes more of an issue.

But, so far things are going OK.



Lange says growers are moving ahead and, hopefully we'll be back to more normal planting in the next couple of weeks.

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Bruce Cochrane.



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