Farmscape for May 15, 2026



Saskatchewan Agriculture reports spring seeding is ramping up but remains behind the five- and ten-year averages.

Saskatchewan Agriculture released its crop report yesterday for the period from May 5th to 11th.

Kim Stonehouse, a Crops Extension Specialist with Saskatchewan Agriculture based in Tisdale, says seeding is ramping up.



Quote-Kim Stonehouse-Saskatchewan Agriculture:

Last week we saw very limited precipitation and the run off water is just starting to receded so seeding is ramping up in many areas.

Currently we're at about 16 percent of the 2026 crop in the ground.

That's up about 13 percent from last week but it's behind the five-year average of 28 percent and behind the 10-year average of 27 percent for this time of year.

We'd like to see some dry warm conditions to increase the amount of seeding that's happening in certain areas of the province.

Unfortunately right now we're in a bit of a weather system that seems to be bringing a lot of wind and some well needed moisture to the south part of the province as well as the west side of the province but the wind is probably our biggest concern as it can dry areas out significantly which means the crops that are in the ground may be now sitting in drier soil and or buried further due to erosion causing them to not emerge as well.

So, topsoil moisture remains mostly adequate.

The dry and windy conditions are reducing the surplus water which is a good thing for areas that are waiting to get on the fields but a number of areas are starting to report shortages.

Provincially cropland topsoil moisture is 13 percent surplus, 70 percent adequate, 16 percent short and one percent very short.



Stonehouse says we're hopeful that areas that need moisture will get moisture and it looks like this rain will help in those areas that are reporting things are starting to dry out but in the northeast the hope is that the water will soak into the ground or runoff so that producers can get into the fields and start getting that seeding done.

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Bruce Cochrane.



*Farmscape is produced on behalf of North America’s pork producers