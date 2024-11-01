Farmscape for May 21, 2026



A partner with Polar Pork says, when the global of movement of goods proceeds uninterrupted, the world's farmers have the ability to produce enough food to feed everyone.

The conflict that has affected the movement of goods through the Straight of Hormuz is expected to result in reduced fertilizer availability and higher costs leading to reduced grain production and potential food shortages.

Florian Possberg, a partner with Polar Pork, says we had a significant spike in feed grain costs during the Ukraine-Russia dispute and if the disruption continues in the Middle East, we could see a significant reduction in grain production and explosive food costs.



Quote-Florian Possberg-Polar Pork:

If you've got lots of money you can afford to buy food any time.

If you are living on the edge, which many people are both at home but globally there's countries that really depend on food surpluses produced in places like Brazil and the United States Midwest to secure their food supply at a reasonable price.

If there's a shortage somebody will go without and those somebodies are real people that are living on the edge today.

Hopefully these conflicts will be resolved as quickly as possible because if everything is normal, we can produce enough food for everyone.

Our hope, my hope as a food producer is that we can produce enough food globally that no one needs to go hungry.

We really want to see a resolution to this because people's lives depend on it.

Food production is something that when there's a surplus people take for granted but when there's a shortage it becomes a huge issue with serious consequences so we really want to see a resolution.



Possberg says if reduced fertilizer use results in lower crop production it could have serious consequences.

For more visit Farmscape.Ca.

Bruce Cochrane.



*Farmscape is produced on behalf of North America’s pork producers