Farmscape for May 21, 2026



Manitoba Agriculture reports spring seeding advanced over the past week in most regions of the province.

Manitoba Agriculture released its weekly crop report yesterday.

Dennis Lange, a provincial pulse and soybean specialist with Manitoba agriculture and editor of the provincial crop report, says farmers are plugging along right now at a good pace.



Quote-Dennis Lange-Manitoba Agriculture:

Over the last week we've seen some interesting weather.

We've seen some very strong winds on Thursday and Friday and saw some soil moving around in different areas.

Our seeding progress has moved over the last week in most area.

The Northwest region is still trailing behind.

They've just started in the fields but when you look at the provincial numbers, for this week we're looking at 37 percent complete in the province.

That's compared to 57 percent in 2025 but, when you look at the five-year average, it's at 43 percent so we're really not that far behind the five-year average.

Over the next week I expect a lot of farmers to continue getting crop in.

We're going to see a lot more canola going in over week now that things are warming up a bit.

There were some fields that were dry last week and for the most part lots of areas did get rainfall over the Sunday Monday time period and things have improved for sure.

Down south, we're anywhere from half an inch to an inch which is a nice rain for after seeding.

It helps get everything off the races and get some stuff going but the biggest thing right now is getting some warmer weather.

I expect over the next week we'll see more crop going in.

The forecast looks reasonable for the next few days anyway so we'll see how things progress and I think next week we'll even see things further along than what we were at right now.



Lange says, with the moisture that's been received and temperatures projected to reach the mid to upper 20s next week we should start to see crops that have been planted start to come out of the ground fairly quickly.

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Bruce Cochrane.



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