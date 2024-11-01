Farmscape for May 22, 2026



Saskatchewan Agriculture reports, despite weather delays, seeding progressed in all regions of the province over the past week.

Saskatchewan Agriculture released its crop report Thursday for the period from May 12th to 18th.

Davidson Ughoke, a crops extension specialist with Saskatchewan Agriculture, says multiple areas reported rain, while others experienced snow and flurries and that considerably slowed seeding progress.



Quote-Davidson Ughoke-Saskatchewan Agriculture:

We've had some improvement in terms of seeding numbers.

We moved up 13 percent.

Right now, we are at 29 percent seeding progress across the province.

It's still below the five-year average of 55 percent and the ten-year average of 52 percent.

A system moved through the province last week bringing along strong winds, periodic mixed precipitation which caused a bit of a delay and that's why we are where we are right now.

Despite these delays seeding progressed in all regions.

The southwest region had more advanced seeding progress followed by the southeast and then the northern regions are just behind.

The rain we got, we got a huge downfall in some regions, not everywhere but large portions of Saskatchewan got huge millimeters of rain with Dundurn having 83 then North Battleford at 82 and there abouts.

This widespread precipitation increased topsoil moisture and it will recharge the topsoil moisture across the province.

This improved topsoil moisture is expected to benefit crop development and hay as well as pasture conditions.



Ughoke says growers will have to allow the soil to dry out before resuming planting or risk getting stuck or compacting the soil.

He says we can't control mother nature but it looks like it's starting to warm up allowing more growers to move onto the fields and we'll an increase in seeding progress in the coming weeks.

For more visit Farmscape.Ca.

Bruce Cochrane.



*Farmscape is produced on behalf of North America’s pork producers